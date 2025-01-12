Wakefield teenager dies after car crashes into ditch at Castleford sewage facility

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has died after a car crashed into a ditch at a sewage facility in Castleford.

Police were called at about 6.19am this morning (Sunday) and told that a vehicle with persons inside had left Wheldon Road and gone into a ditch.

Emergency services attended the location and found that the vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, had entered a water treatment facility and was partly submerged in a pit of water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The car had left Wheldon Road in Castleford and gone into a ditchThe car had left Wheldon Road in Castleford and gone into a ditch
The car had left Wheldon Road in Castleford and gone into a ditch | Google

A male and female, both 21, were removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital for further treatment.

A third person, a male, was found a few yards away from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later confirmed to be an 18-year-old male from the Wakefield area.

Following further enquiries at the scene the male and female who were removed from the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road closures were put in place on Wheldon Road for a time, but these have now been removed.

Police are investigating the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them. Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of 12 January.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceCastlefordWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice