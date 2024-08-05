First pictures show the destruction done to a former Leeds nightclub.

Roads around the area were closed and several train lines experienced delays and cancellations as emergency services worked to tackle the blaze.

Simon Hulme

West Yorkshire Police were present at the incident to help with scene management.

A spokesperson for the force later confirmed that no-one was injured in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the matter.

The club has been empty since the mid-2010s, when it closed after more than a decade of fun and chaos, during which time it had also been known by the name of My House.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. | Simon Hulme

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “This was a three-storey building with the roof involved in flames.

“Crews from Leeds (x2) Hunslet and Killingbeck tackled the fire using large jets, hose reels, breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder appliance from Bradford.”