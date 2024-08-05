Stinky's Peephouse: Police issue statement after fire breaks out at former Leeds nightclub

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST

Police have issued a statement after a fire broke out at a former Leeds nightclub.

The roof of former Stinky's Peephouse on Brick Street, Leeds, caught on fire on at around 7am on Sunday morning (August 4).

The fire is reported to have caused widespread travel disruption as roads around the area were closed and several train lines experiencing delays and cancellations.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. | Simon Hulme

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Brick Street, Leeds at just after 7am to a report of a large fire at an unoccupied building.

“Officers assisted with scene management while the fire was dealt with.

“No-one was injured in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the matter with the fire service.”

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “This was a three-storey building with the roof involved in flames.

“Crews from Leeds (x2) Hunslet and Killingbeck tackled the fire using large jets, hose reels, breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder appliance from Bradford.”

