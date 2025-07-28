Residents at a property in Leeds have been evacuated after specialist police officers were called in.

Police were called to an address on Wykebeck Mount, Leeds at 7.50am this morning (Monday, July 28) after a caller expressed concern for the safety of a man there.

Police were called to a concern for safety at an address on Wykebeck Mount, Leeds. | Google/NW

Due to the nature of reports made, specialist officers have attended along with partner agencies.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Other persons inside have safely left the property and officers remain on scene to further speak with the male inside and resolve the incident.”

Other emergency services, including ambulance and fire personnel, have been spotted at the scene.