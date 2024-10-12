'Serious concern' for missing Wakefield man last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital as police issue appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are growing increasing concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Wakefield.
Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday (October 10) and is believed to have left the facility at around 4.30pm.
He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.
He is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing the clothing shown in the below picture.
There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making extensive enquiries to locate him.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact police on 999, quoting log 2000 of 10 October.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.