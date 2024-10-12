Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are growing increasing concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Wakefield.

Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday (October 10) and is believed to have left the facility at around 4.30pm.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

He is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing the clothing shown in the below picture.

There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making extensive enquiries to locate him.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police on 999, quoting log 2000 of 10 October.