'Serious concern' for missing Wakefield man last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital as police issue appeal

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are growing increasing concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Wakefield.  

Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday (October 10) and is believed to have left the facility at around 4.30pm.  

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing the clothing shown in the below picture.

Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday 10 OctoberLeszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday 10 October
Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday 10 October | West Yorkshire Police

There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making extensive enquiries to locate him.  

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police on 999, quoting log 2000 of 10 October.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:Wakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice