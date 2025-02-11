Leeds Selby Road: Crash leaves pedestrian needing hospital treatment

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:05 BST
A pedestrian required hospital treatment after a crash in east Leeds.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Selby Road shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (February 10).

The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was reported the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before emergency services attended. Enquiries are ongoing.

