Leeds Selby Road: Crash leaves pedestrian needing hospital treatment
A pedestrian required hospital treatment after a crash in east Leeds.
Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Selby Road shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (February 10).
The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was reported the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before emergency services attended. Enquiries are ongoing.