Sandmoor Drive Alwoodley: Investigation ongoing after six fire engines tackle blaze at large Leeds property
Emergency teams were called to Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley at around 7.22pm last night (Thursday, November 14) to reports of a fire at a large detached house.
Six fire engines and one aerial unit plus supporting resources and officers were in attendance dealing with the incident.
Firefighters from Moortown, Cookridge, Leeds, Killingbeck, Rawdon and Bradford stations were all in attendance.
The roof of the large property, reported to be 40m x 30m in size, was fully involved.
As of 2.15am this morning, three fire engines were still reported to be in attendance at the scene with an investigation into the cause of the blaze ongoing.
