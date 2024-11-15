Sandmoor Drive Alwoodley: Investigation ongoing after six fire engines tackle blaze at large Leeds property

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 08:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An investigation is underway into a fire at a large derelict property in Leeds.

Emergency teams were called to Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley at around 7.22pm last night (Thursday, November 14) to reports of a fire at a large detached house.

Emergency teams were called to Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley at around 7.22pm last night.Emergency teams were called to Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley at around 7.22pm last night.
Emergency teams were called to Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley at around 7.22pm last night. | Google

Six fire engines and one aerial unit plus supporting resources and officers were in attendance dealing with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Moortown, Cookridge, Leeds, Killingbeck, Rawdon and Bradford stations were all in attendance.

The roof of the large property, reported to be 40m x 30m in size, was fully involved.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

As of 2.15am this morning, three fire engines were still reported to be in attendance at the scene with an investigation into the cause of the blaze ongoing.

Related topics:LeedsPropertyFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice