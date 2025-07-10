Breaking
Armley incident: Residents evacuated after 'suspicious item' found near Leeds railway line
Residents were evacuated after an incident in west Leeds last night.
Emergency services were called to the Armley area of Leeds shortly after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) following reports of a suspicious item found close to the railway line.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Specialist officers assessed the item as safe, and local residents who were evacuated were able to return to their homes shortly after 9.30pm.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Enquiries continue to determine the nature of the item.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.