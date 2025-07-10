Breaking

Armley incident: Residents evacuated after 'suspicious item' found near Leeds railway line

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Residents were evacuated after an incident in west Leeds last night.

Emergency services were called to the Armley area of Leeds shortly after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) following reports of a suspicious item found close to the railway line.

Residents were evacuated following reports of a suspicious item close to the railway line in Armley.placeholder image
Residents were evacuated following reports of a suspicious item close to the railway line in Armley. | National World

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Specialist officers assessed the item as safe, and local residents who were evacuated were able to return to their homes shortly after 9.30pm.”

Enquiries continue to determine the nature of the item.

