Agincourt Drive Altofts: Police issue statement as residents evacuated after 'suspicious object' found
Shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday, March 7), officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a “potentially suspicious object.”
A cordon was put in place which required the evacuation of a number of residents from nearby addresses as a precaution.
A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “The cordon was lifted shortly before 8pm and nearby householders were able to return to their properties.
“Local residents are thanked for their patience during that time.”
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended at the scene and the item was found “not to be of concern.”
