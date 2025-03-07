Police have issued a statement after residents were evacuated near Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday, March 7), officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a “potentially suspicious object.”

Residents on Agincourt Drive, Altofts were evacuated. | Google

A cordon was put in place which required the evacuation of a number of residents from nearby addresses as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “The cordon was lifted shortly before 8pm and nearby householders were able to return to their properties.

“Local residents are thanked for their patience during that time.”

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended at the scene and the item was found “not to be of concern.”