Agincourt Drive Altofts: Police issue statement as residents evacuated after 'suspicious object' found

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued a statement after residents were evacuated near Wakefield.

Shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday, March 7), officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a “potentially suspicious object.”

Residents on Agincourt Drive, Altofts were evacuated.Residents on Agincourt Drive, Altofts were evacuated.
Residents on Agincourt Drive, Altofts were evacuated. | Google

A cordon was put in place which required the evacuation of a number of residents from nearby addresses as a precaution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “The cordon was lifted shortly before 8pm and nearby householders were able to return to their properties.

“Local residents are thanked for their patience during that time.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended at the scene and the item was found “not to be of concern.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceWakefieldNormanton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice