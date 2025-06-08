Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses following the death of a teenager who had been seriously injured in a crash in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) can update that an 18-year-old male has now sadly passed away following a serious collision at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road in Halifax on on Friday evening.

Hopwood Lane and the junction with Gibraltar Road. | Google

He had been driving a Citroen C1 which was in collision with a grey BMW 330 at about 8.07pm on Friday, June 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two women from the BMW, both aged 25, were treated in hospital and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

One has now been released under investigation and the other was released without charge.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13250319001 or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat