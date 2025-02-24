Blake Grove Chapel Allerton: Police issue statement after man found dead on Leeds street

A man’s body has been found on a street in Leeds.

Police were called at 5.44am this morning (Monday, February 24) to concern for safety reports of an unresponsive male.

The man was reportedly discovered among trees on Blake Grove, Chapel Allerton.

The man was reportedly discovered among trees on Blake Grove, Chapel Allerton.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the location and the male was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances concerning the male’s death.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

