Blake Grove Chapel Allerton: Police issue statement after man found dead on Leeds street
Police were called at 5.44am this morning (Monday, February 24) to concern for safety reports of an unresponsive male.
The man was reportedly discovered among trees on Blake Grove, Chapel Allerton.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the location and the male was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances concerning the male’s death.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.