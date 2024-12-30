Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager Shanice McCoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13-year-old was reported missing from the Crigglestone area of Wakefield at around 5.20pm yesterday. (December 29)

Shanice McCoy. | WYP

She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, white female with green eyes and mousey, shoulder-length hair. She is thought to be wearing black leggings, Converse-style trainers and a bright red hoodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they have seen Shanice or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1378 of 29/12.