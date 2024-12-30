Wakefield: Teenager goes missing from Crigglestone after Christmas as police searching for her issue appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager Shanice McCoy.
The 13-year-old was reported missing from the Crigglestone area of Wakefield at around 5.20pm yesterday. (December 29)
She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, white female with green eyes and mousey, shoulder-length hair. She is thought to be wearing black leggings, Converse-style trainers and a bright red hoodie.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Shanice or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1378 of 29/12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.