Published 30th Dec 2024, 09:39 BST
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager Shanice McCoy.

The 13-year-old was reported missing from the Crigglestone area of Wakefield at around 5.20pm yesterday. (December 29)

Shanice McCoy. | WYP

She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, white female with green eyes and mousey, shoulder-length hair. She is thought to be wearing black leggings, Converse-style trainers and a bright red hoodie.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Shanice or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1378 of 29/12.

