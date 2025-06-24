Hollie Love: Police appeal to find missing Cleckheaton teenager

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton.

Hollie Love has previously been known to camp in parks and wooded areas and may have travelled into the Calderdale area.

The 16-year-old was reported missing on Sunday night (June 22).

Hollie Love.placeholder image
Hollie Love. | WYP

A number of enquiries have been made since that time to locate her and officers are now seeking assistance from members of the public.

Hollie is described as a white girl, with long, bleached blonde hair. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone who believes they have seen Hollie or who has any information that could assist the police enquiries to locate her, is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1798 of 22 June.

