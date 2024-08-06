Pennington Court collision: 80-year-old man suffers serious injuries after collision outside Leeds care home

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An elderly man has suffered serious injuries after a collision outside a care home in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash involving a car and an 80-year-old in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at about 9.35am on Friday, (August 2).

A white Volkswagen Crafter was reversing into the road from Disraeli Gardens when it was in collision with the pedestrian, an 80-year-old man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall RoadThe crash happened in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall Road
The crash happened in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall Road | Google

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there, where he is described as very poorly.  

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch. The log reference is 0521 of 2 August. 

Related topics:LeedsBeestonWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice