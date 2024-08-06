Pennington Court collision: 80-year-old man suffers serious injuries after collision outside Leeds care home
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash involving a car and an 80-year-old in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at about 9.35am on Friday, (August 2).
A white Volkswagen Crafter was reversing into the road from Disraeli Gardens when it was in collision with the pedestrian, an 80-year-old man.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there, where he is described as very poorly.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch. The log reference is 0521 of 2 August.
