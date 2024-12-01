North Farm Road Gipton: Firefighters race to Leeds flat fire as home engulfed by smoke

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 09:53 BST

Firefighters raced to a flat fire in Leeds last night.

Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire in a first floor flat within a two-storey domestic property.

Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire on North Farm Road, Gipton.placeholder image
Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire on North Farm Road, Gipton. | Google

Located on North Farm Road, Gipton, emergency service personnel responded to the call shortly after 9.38pm last night (Friday, November 30).

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was confined to the bedroom and involved a mattress, however the whole flat was affected by smoke.

“One hose reel and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear smoke from the property.”

Smoke detectors were fitted and were actuating on arrival.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

