North Farm Road Gipton: Firefighters race to Leeds flat fire as home engulfed by smoke
Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire in a first floor flat within a two-storey domestic property.
Located on North Farm Road, Gipton, emergency service personnel responded to the call shortly after 9.38pm last night (Friday, November 30).
A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was confined to the bedroom and involved a mattress, however the whole flat was affected by smoke.
“One hose reel and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear smoke from the property.”
Smoke detectors were fitted and were actuating on arrival.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
