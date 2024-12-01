Firefighters raced to a flat fire in Leeds last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire in a first floor flat within a two-storey domestic property.

Engines from Killingbeck and Leeds responded to a fire on North Farm Road, Gipton. | Google

Located on North Farm Road, Gipton, emergency service personnel responded to the call shortly after 9.38pm last night (Friday, November 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was confined to the bedroom and involved a mattress, however the whole flat was affected by smoke.

“One hose reel and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear smoke from the property.”

Smoke detectors were fitted and were actuating on arrival.

There have been no reports of any injuries.