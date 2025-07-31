New York Street Leeds: Everything we know so far as van crashes through wall of NCP city centre car park

Charles Gray
Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 08:08 BST
A huge crowd of people were drawn to a Leeds city centre car park after news spread that a van had crashed through an interior wall.

The van was protruding out of the NCP car park on New York Street - named The Markets Car Park - and hanging over the entrance yesterday (Wednesday) after the crash at around 4.09pm.

Here’s everything we know so far:

NCP Markets car park crashplaceholder image
NCP Markets car park crash | NW

What happened

Police were called at 4.09pm to a report that a van had collided with an interior wall while driving on the first floor of the NCP car park on New York Street.

The collision caused damage to the building wall itself and led to the vehicle protruding outwards.

A large police scene was established and multiple ambulance and fire engines were also attended.

Were there any injuries?

Occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Three members of the public were also taken to hospital for assessment after being struck by rubble. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that, in total, five people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

NCP Markets car parkplaceholder image
NCP Markets car park | NW

Local response

Kane Rawdon, 31, was among those caught up after parking his vehicle inside the NCP Markets car park earlier today.

He said: “I was at work and got a text from a mate who knows I park here. I don't know if I'm going to be allowed through to get my car.

“I've not seen this many police before in town, but I'd heard something was happening. I hope that everyone is safe.”

One passer-by, said: “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

A large crowd gathered by the seen as extraordinary pictures of the incident were shared, with many curious as to what had happened.

Next steps

Damage of the building was being assessed by colleagues from the fire service and a structural engineer last night as teams prepared to begin removing the vehicle.

The roads were being reopened as worked continued into the evening.

We will provide more details in this blog as and when we receive them.

Related topics:Leeds

