A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Ilkley town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the collision at the junction of Leeds Road and Ashlands Road at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 19.

The crash involved a red Ducati motorcycle and an orange Renault Zoe. The rider suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The junction of Leeds Road and Ashlands Road. | Google

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision who have not already been spoken to, and anyone who witnessed the vehicles and their manner of driving immediately prior to the collision.

Police are also keen to see any dash cam or CCTV footage which shows the collision or events leading up to it.