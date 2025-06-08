Brown Lane West, Holbeck: Motorcycle rider suffers serious leg injuries after Leeds crash
Roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about or footage of the crash on Brown Lane West, Holbeck on Tuesday 3 June.
It took place at 9.20am when a grey Mercedes E250 EMG sport was in collision with a red Honda CBF 125 motorbike.
The bike rider, a 58-year-old man, suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.
The car involved remained at the scene and the driver has been assisting police with the investigation.
Officers are asking nearby business to check their CCTV and for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact Team Two at the Safer Roads & Neighbourhood Support unit.
Information can be given by phoning 101 or using the online 101 live chat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230965682.
