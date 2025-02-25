Kirkgate Bradford: Man confirmed dead after 'fall from height' in city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025

A man has died after falling from a height in Bradford city centre.

Emergency services rushed to Bradford city centre this morning (Tuesday, February 25) after reports a man had fallen from height.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate just before 10.30am following reports of the incident.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate, Bradford just before 10.30am.West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate, Bradford just before 10.30am.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate, Bradford just before 10.30am. | Google

A force spokesperson said: “Sadly the man died from his injuries at the scene.

“His death is believed to be non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Darley Street was closed, from its junction with Kirkgate to its junction with Godwin Street, while emergency services worked at the scene.

