Kirkgate Bradford: Man confirmed dead after 'fall from height' in city centre
Emergency services rushed to Bradford city centre this morning (Tuesday, February 25) after reports a man had fallen from height.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Kirkgate just before 10.30am following reports of the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “Sadly the man died from his injuries at the scene.
“His death is believed to be non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Darley Street was closed, from its junction with Kirkgate to its junction with Godwin Street, while emergency services worked at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.