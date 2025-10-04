Lofthouse: M62 closed near Leeds after fatal police chase crash

Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
The M62 is currently closed near Leeds following a fatal crash in the early hours of this morning.

At just before 1am on Saturday morning (October 4), police chased a black Mercedes C220 which had failed to stop while going eastbound on the M62.

After a short pursuit, the car crashed into barriers when attempting to escape police on the exit slip road at junction 29.

The M62 near Leeds remains closed following a fatal police chase.
The M62 near Leeds remains closed following a fatal police chase. | Google/NW

The driver, a man in his 30s, was alone in the car and died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed, and a specialist family liaison support will be offered.

It is believed that the M62 eastbound between junctions 28 and 29 will remain closed for some time. Motorists are advised to follow diversions or seek alternative routes.

West Yorkshire Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has declared it an independent investigation.

Witnesses are urged to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting log 52 of 4 October.

