The crash happened on the M606 northbound near the exit slip for the Euroway Trading Estate. | Google

An appeal has been issued for help finding a speeding driver following a serious crash on a motorway near Leeds this morning.

Police are investigating following the collision in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) which occurred on the M606 northbound near the exit slip for the Euroway Trading Estate.

Officers are particularly keen for any information about a vehicle that is understood to have been driving at high speed alongside a motorcycle which was involved in the collision.

It was reported at 1:18am that a collision had occurred near junction 2 involving a black Triumph motorcycle and a black Seat Ibiza.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 37 year-old man, understood to be the driver of the Seat Ibiza, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit (drugs).

From enquiries at the scene, it has been reported that the vehicle travelling at high speed with the motorcycle was a grey Volkswagen Golf. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene and has continued driving towards Staithgate roundabout.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver of the vehicle. Similarly, the driver is urged to come forward to assist police with their enquiries.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and ask motorists who were on the motorway around this time to check to see if they have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 128 of 20 September.