M1 Leeds crash: West Yorkshire Police seek dashcam footage after man suffers life-threatening injuries
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway about half a mile from the exit for Junction 47 just after 1.30pm and involved a Toyota Rav4 car and a male pedestrian aged in his 60s.
West Yorkshire Police believes that the man, a passenger in a Ford Ranger parked on the hard shoulder, was attempting to recover an item from the carriageway when he was struck.
He was rushed to the hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or any of the two vehicles in the time leading up to the crash to contact them.
They are also asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation to step forward.
Contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250285264.