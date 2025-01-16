Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new £12m care unit that will allow thousands more patients to be seen every year at Wharfedale Hospital has been officially opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Elective Care Unit at Wharfedale Hospital in Otley – which reduces the time patients wait for surgery and provides protected space for planned operations to take place – was officially opened by Katie White, MP for North West Leeds.

The Elective Care Hub at the hospital in Otley creates additional operating theatre capacity away from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s main acute hospital sites, increasing the number of patients that can be treated each week and being able to be used all-year-round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes two new theatres (taking the total number at the hospital to four), a recovery area, an admissions and discharge area alongside making an existing ward operational overnight.

The Hub provides operations including general surgery, minor cancers, urology and benign gynaecology. Other improvements include the day unit and phlebotomy services moving into refurbished areas and a dedicated hysteroscopy treatment suite. Overall, the space for clinical services has increased.

Katie White MP with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Chair Dame Linda Pollard, Director of Estates and Facilities Craige Richardson and staff involved in the planning and running of the Elective Care Hub at Wharfedale Hospital. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

It is estimated that an additional 3,500 people per year will be seen, and patients will benefit from the quieter, relaxed environment and faster treatment times.

Ms White MP joined Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Chair Dame Linda Pollard, Director of Estates and Facilities Craige Richardson and a range of other colleagues to officially open the facility and view the 600-panel strong solar canopy in the car park which generates electricity to run the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms White MP said: “It was a privilege to open the new Elective Care Hub, meeting the dedicated staff and seeing their commitment to delivering the best care for patients was truly inspiring.

“The new facilities will make a real difference to services and improve support for patients in Leeds North West. And the inclusion of renewable energy sources in the Hub, such as the solar panel canopy in the car park, will help lower emissions for a healthier planet.

“Improving and reforming our NHS won’t be quick or easy. But the government has the plan, the investment, and the determination to get it done. I’m proud to stand alongside the NHS staff I met at Wharfedale, and I will keep standing up for a better health service for everyone in our community.”

Katie White MP cuts the ribbon on the new Elective Care Hub at Wharfedale Hospital, flanked by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Director of Estates and Facilities Craige Richardson and Chair Dame Linda Pollard. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Dame Linda Pollard, Chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “Katie really appreciated a chat with brilliant staff members and to see for herself our amazing new facility. The investment also underlines our commitment to investing in Wharfedale Hospital and the important part it plays in the Trust delivering care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craige Richardson, Director of Estates and Facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “The Elective Care Hub represents a significant enhancement to the hospital, purpose-built to ensure efficient, high-quality patient care. Thank you to the teams who have worked hard to deliver this project which we are all very proud of.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to modernising our healthcare infrastructure to meet future demands, bringing benefits for both patients and staff.”

The Hub also provides extra capacity for teams from Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, who alongside Leeds Teaching Hospitals secured NHS England funding to support post-Covid recovery works. During the Covid pandemic, across the NHS a backlog of elective operations built up which teams have been working hard to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the new Surgical Hub, Cllr Sandy Lay, a former senior nurse at the hospital, said: “This is the third significant investment and partnership provided by Leeds Teaching Hospitals. It follows the reopening of the previously closed top floor, which, in collaboration with NHS community healthcare partners, providing much-needed inpatient provision for older people.

“We then saw the development of the Urgent Treatment Centre, which built upon the existing Minor Injuries Unit. This means the local community can access urgent care for injuries and illnesses, along with out-of-hours GP services.

“Now, working with Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust, patients will be able to access surgery right here in Otley. This is a great step forward for healthcare in our area.”