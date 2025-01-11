Leeds Road crash: Woman in her 80s dies after crash between Otley and Pool in Wharfedale

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 15:33 GMT
A woman in her 80s has died following a collision in the Leeds district.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating following the fatal road traffic collision on Leeds Road between Pool in Wharfedale and Otley this morning (Saturday).

Officers were called at 10.16am to reports of a one vehicle collision.

A woman has died following the crash on Leeds Road near OtleyA woman has died following the crash on Leeds Road near Otley
A woman has died following the crash on Leeds Road near Otley | Google

The 86 year old woman who was the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed whilst police carry out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) via 101 or by using the live chat facility quoting log 442 of 11 January.

