Leeds Road crash: Woman in her 80s dies after crash between Otley and Pool in Wharfedale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Yorkshire Police are investigating following the fatal road traffic collision on Leeds Road between Pool in Wharfedale and Otley this morning (Saturday).
Officers were called at 10.16am to reports of a one vehicle collision.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The 86 year old woman who was the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed whilst police carry out enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) via 101 or by using the live chat facility quoting log 442 of 11 January.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.