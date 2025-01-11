Leeds Road crash: Route between Otley and Pool in Wharfdale closed after serious road traffic collision

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:03 GMT
Emergency crews are currently on the scene after a serious crash near Otley.

West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement saying that Leeds Road between pool in Wharfedale and Otley has been closed due to the one-vehicle collision.

The statement reads: “Emergency Services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Leeds Road, between Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

Leeds Road has been closed between Otley and Pool in WharfeldaleLeeds Road has been closed between Otley and Pool in Wharfeldale
Leeds Road has been closed between Otley and Pool in Wharfeldale | Google

“The road in both directions is currently closed.

“We would ask people to avoid the area at this time.”

