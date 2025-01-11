Leeds Road crash: Route between Otley and Pool in Wharfdale closed after serious road traffic collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement saying that Leeds Road between pool in Wharfedale and Otley has been closed due to the one-vehicle collision.
The statement reads: “Emergency Services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Leeds Road, between Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“The road in both directions is currently closed.
“We would ask people to avoid the area at this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.