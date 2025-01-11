Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency crews are currently on the scene after a serious crash near Otley.

West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement saying that Leeds Road between pool in Wharfedale and Otley has been closed due to the one-vehicle collision.

The statement reads: “Emergency Services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Leeds Road, between Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

Leeds Road has been closed between Otley and Pool in Wharfeldale | Google

“The road in both directions is currently closed.

“We would ask people to avoid the area at this time.”