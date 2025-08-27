A cyclist is in a critical condition after a crash at a busy junction in Leeds.

Police investigating a road traffic collision on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, in which a cyclist was seriously injured are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage.

The crash happened on Kirkstall Road at 8.45am yesterday morning (Tuesday) and involved a pedal cycle and a white Ford Transit van.

The crash happened on Kirkstall Road at the junction with Willow Road and Junction Road | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The van was travelling in the direction of Kirkstall when the collision occurred at the junction adjacent to the Shell petrol station.

“The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as life-threatening, and he remains in a critical condition.”

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are investigating and are asking anyone who saw the collision or has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online through the LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250488272.