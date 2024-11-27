Jack Lane Hunslet: Firefighters rush to scene of blaze at industrial estate in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a blaze at an industrial estate in Leeds.

Personnel from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called at 8.40am this morning (Wednesday, November 27) to reports of a fire at a business on Jack Lane in Hunslet.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a business on Jack Lane in Hunslet. | Google/Stock

A fire service spokesperson said: “We sent five crews, who tackled the blaze using hose reels, positive pressure ventilation and breathing apparatus.

“The fire is now extinguished with one crew still at the scene.”

No injuries were reported at the scene.

