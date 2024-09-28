Homes evacuated on Leeds street as terraced home goes up in flames

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 15:05 BST
Homes had to be evacuated on Sholebrooke Place after a fire broke out in one property. (pics by Google Maps / National World)Homes had to be evacuated on Sholebrooke Place after a fire broke out in one property. (pics by Google Maps / National World)
Homes had to be evacuated on Sholebrooke Place after a fire broke out in one property. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World
Houses had to be evacuated on a Leeds street after a major blaze broke out.

Emergency services were called to Sholebrooke Place in the Chapeltown area at 12.38pm today, Saturday, September 28, to a report of an ongoing house fire.

Firefighters, police and ambulance services attended the incident, with firefighters tackling the blaze.

All persons were evacuated from the house, while others in up to eight neighbouring properties of the terrace block were also asked to leave to ensure their safety.

Crews from six fire stations and four specialist crews were called to the scene as smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the roof. They used ladders to reach the flames and hose-reel jets to help bring it under control.

Initial investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing by specialist fire investigators and Leeds District CID.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 0791 of September 28.

Local residents advised to keep windows and doors closed and stay away from the area if possible.

