A man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a fight broke out at a Leeds village pub.

Police were called to an assault at the Tom Foolery pub on Boston Spa's High Street just after 10.30pm yesterday (December 23).

The victim, a 32-year-old man, had been punched and hit his head on the ground after a fight with another man.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Police at the scene arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody as of December 24.

Detectives from Leeds District CID have launched an investigation into the incident, and are asking anyone who may have any information that could assist them to get in touch.

Information can be given by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13240697748 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat