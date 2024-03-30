Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village was described by the Sunday Times as a place full of "beautiful, honey-coloured homes" with a "thriving high street, full of "buzzy restaurants and bars, upmarket shops and even a gin distillery", so naturally, I had to come and try out one of its bars myself.

Tom Foolery sits right on the Boston Spa High Street.

Tom Foolery, which sits on an eye-catching corner right on the Boston Spa high street, immediately draws you in as soon as you lay eyes on it. The modern pub has a familiar vibe and an immediate sense of community.

Inside, groups of friends and work colleagues of all different age groups gather around the high and low tables surrounded by modern but cosy décor.

The more traditional fireplace is replaced by a digital fire screened on a large television screen. The small but well stocked bar sits next to the kitchen and is decorated with a large sign displaying the Jubilee Line stops, which someone very well may have nicked on their last visit to the capital.

A perfectly poured Guinness and a coconut Margarita.

Tom Foolery specialises in great, and unique, cocktails, such as the classy "Making Love at Midnight" and When In Rome", as well as the not-so-classy "Boris Booster" and "Philip Scofield".

On this occasion, I enjoyed a perfectly-poured Guinness, while my guest for the day tried the aforementioned Making Love At Midnight, which she described as "a perfect balance between tart and sweet".

The sensual drink was followed by a coconut Margarita, which could only be described as "absolutely perfect".

Tom Foolery is a place always in motion. Here you will find a weekly speed quiz on Tuesdays, the Boston Spa Coffee Club, special offers on food and a beer selection with brewers both local and national.

Tom Foolery perfectly blends modernity with the classic feel that draws you into pub.

The downside of all of this is that you will end up paying a little extra for your drinks if you buy outside of the pubs many special offers. But a pound extra here and there might just be worth it to get to enjoy a place like Tom Foolery in a town like Boston Spa.

Factfile

Address: 179 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6AA

Telephone: 01937 541500

Opening hours: Mon 10am-9pm; Tue-Thu 10am-11pm; Fri-Sat 10am-12am; Sun 10am-9pm

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 7/10