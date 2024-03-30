Tom Foolery Boston Spa: I visited this popular pub in a Leeds village ranked among the best places to live
Only a few weeks ago, the Sunday Times released its Best Places to Live in the UK Guide, with Leeds claiming the top spot in the north and north east of England. Our great city was not the only place in the area to make the list, as Boston Spa, a village on the outer fringes of the Leeds district, claimed the runner-up spot.
The village was described by the Sunday Times as a place full of "beautiful, honey-coloured homes" with a "thriving high street, full of "buzzy restaurants and bars, upmarket shops and even a gin distillery", so naturally, I had to come and try out one of its bars myself.
Tom Foolery, which sits on an eye-catching corner right on the Boston Spa high street, immediately draws you in as soon as you lay eyes on it. The modern pub has a familiar vibe and an immediate sense of community.
Inside, groups of friends and work colleagues of all different age groups gather around the high and low tables surrounded by modern but cosy décor.
The more traditional fireplace is replaced by a digital fire screened on a large television screen. The small but well stocked bar sits next to the kitchen and is decorated with a large sign displaying the Jubilee Line stops, which someone very well may have nicked on their last visit to the capital.
Tom Foolery specialises in great, and unique, cocktails, such as the classy "Making Love at Midnight" and When In Rome", as well as the not-so-classy "Boris Booster" and "Philip Scofield".
On this occasion, I enjoyed a perfectly-poured Guinness, while my guest for the day tried the aforementioned Making Love At Midnight, which she described as "a perfect balance between tart and sweet".
The sensual drink was followed by a coconut Margarita, which could only be described as "absolutely perfect".
Tom Foolery is a place always in motion. Here you will find a weekly speed quiz on Tuesdays, the Boston Spa Coffee Club, special offers on food and a beer selection with brewers both local and national.
The downside of all of this is that you will end up paying a little extra for your drinks if you buy outside of the pubs many special offers. But a pound extra here and there might just be worth it to get to enjoy a place like Tom Foolery in a town like Boston Spa.
Factfile
Address: 179 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6AA
Telephone: 01937 541500
Opening hours: Mon 10am-9pm; Tue-Thu 10am-11pm; Fri-Sat 10am-12am; Sun 10am-9pm
Website: https://tomfoolerybostonspa.co.uk/
Scores
Drinks: 8/10
Value: 6/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 8/10
