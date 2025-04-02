Pepper Road Hunslet: Firefighters rush to the scene of 'large' blaze at Leeds scrap yard

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Firefighters have responded to a large blaze at a Leeds scrap yard.

A major fire broke out at a scrap yard near Pepper Road in Hunslet last night (Tuesday, April 1) prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Crews from from Hunslet, Leeds, Killingbeck and Wakefield all responded to the incident, which was reported at 9.28pm.

A major fire broke out at a scrap yard near Pepper Road in Hunslet.A major fire broke out at a scrap yard near Pepper Road in Hunslet.
A major fire broke out at a scrap yard near Pepper Road in Hunslet. | NW/Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Large scrap yard fire. Approximately 25 metres by 15 metres.

“Three ground monitors, one large jet, two grab cranes and aerial used. Incident handed back to owners.”

Councillor Paul Wray, representing Hunslet and Riverside, confirmed via Facebook that he was aware of the incident but has “no more details at this stage.”

