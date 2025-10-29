Huge emergency response in Leeds city centre due to building fire at TransUnion UK on Park Lane
Numerous fire engines and police cars were spotted outside of the TransUnion UK building on Park Lane by the junction of the A58 yesterday (Tuesday) morning.
A spokesperson for the company, a credit reference agency, has now confirmed that there was a fire on the sixth floor of the building at 9.25am.
They said: “The fire brigade and police attended the scene and the building was evacuated.
“The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was declared safe. There were no injuries and employees were allowed back into the building at 10:16am.
“We would like to thank the emergency services for their prompt response and our facilities team will now work with fire authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.
“We can confirm that the business is operating as usual and that there was no impact to our clients or the services that we deliver.”
West Yorkshire Police and the fire service have also been approached for comment.