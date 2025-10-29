Huge emergency response in Leeds city centre due to building fire at TransUnion UK on Park Lane

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 08:29 GMT
Incident on Park Lane Leeds
A fire in an office building in Leeds city centre led to a large emergency response.

Numerous fire engines and police cars were spotted outside of the TransUnion UK building on Park Lane by the junction of the A58 yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

A spokesperson for the company, a credit reference agency, has now confirmed that there was a fire on the sixth floor of the building at 9.25am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Park Lane was closed as emergency crews responded to the fire in the TransUnion UK building on Park Laneplaceholder image
Park Lane was closed as emergency crews responded to the fire in the TransUnion UK building on Park Lane | National World

They said: “The fire brigade and police attended the scene and the building was evacuated.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was declared safe. There were no injuries and employees were allowed back into the building at 10:16am.

Sign up to our Whatsapp Channel for the latest across Leeds

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their prompt response and our facilities team will now work with fire authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

“We can confirm that the business is operating as usual and that there was no impact to our clients or the services that we deliver.”

West Yorkshire Police and the fire service have also been approached for comment.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice