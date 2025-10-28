Live

Live as emergency crews respond to incident outside Leeds high-rise building in city centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 12:21 GMT
Incident on Park Lane Leeds
There has been a large emergency response in Leeds city centre.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were stationed outside of the TransUnion UK building on Park Lane by the junction with the A58.

Crews arrived this morning (Tuesday) and it’s reported that there was a road traffic collision. Pictures have been captured from the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency crews respond to emergency incident on Park Lane in Leeds city centre.placeholder image
Emergency crews respond to emergency incident on Park Lane in Leeds city centre. | National World

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Fire, police and ambulance services have been contacted for more information.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as emergency crews respond in Leeds city centre

12:43 GMT

Video

The below video footage was captured from the scene earlier today:

12:33 GMT

Road traffic collision reported

A social media page dedicated to covering traffic in Leeds reported earlier that the incident was a road traffic collision that has now been cleared.

12:28 GMT

Emergency teams contacted

West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have all been contacted for more information about this incident.

12:25 GMT

Pictures

Emergency crews respond to emergency incident on Park Lane in Leeds city centre.placeholder image
Emergency crews respond to emergency incident on Park Lane in Leeds city centre. | National World
Four fire engines can be seen parked on the road.placeholder image
Four fire engines can be seen parked on the road. | National World
12:24 GMT

What we know so far

A large emergency response has been seen outside of a high-rise building in Leeds city centre.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were spotted outside of the TransUnion building on Park Lane, by the junction with the A58, this morning.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice