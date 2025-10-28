Live as emergency crews respond to incident outside Leeds high-rise building in city centre
Fire, police and ambulance crews were stationed outside of the TransUnion UK building on Park Lane by the junction with the A58.
Crews arrived this morning (Tuesday) and it’s reported that there was a road traffic collision. Pictures have been captured from the scene.
Fire, police and ambulance services have been contacted for more information.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Live as emergency crews respond in Leeds city centre
Video
The below video footage was captured from the scene earlier today:
Road traffic collision reported
A social media page dedicated to covering traffic in Leeds reported earlier that the incident was a road traffic collision that has now been cleared.
Emergency teams contacted
West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have all been contacted for more information about this incident.
Pictures
What we know so far
A large emergency response has been seen outside of a high-rise building in Leeds city centre.
Fire, ambulance and police crews were spotted outside of the TransUnion building on Park Lane, by the junction with the A58, this morning.