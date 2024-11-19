Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after crashing an electric bike in Leeds.

At about 9.10pm last night (Monday) the bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close.

The rider, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the bike being ridden in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240629811 or by going online.