Bramley, crash: Electric bike rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after crashing an electric bike in Leeds.

At about 9.10pm last night (Monday) the bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close.

The rider, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close.The bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close.
The bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close. | Google

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the bike being ridden in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240629811 or by going online.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceBramley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice