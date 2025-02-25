Emergency services rushed to a crash in a Leeds town.

Police and ambulance received reports of the crash in the heart of Pudsey on Saturday afternoon.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident:

The incident happened on Church Street, near Pudsey bus station. | Google/National World

What happened?

Officers were called to the incident on Church Lane in central Pudsey by the ambulance service shortly before 2.45pm on Saturday (February 22).

According to West Yorkshire Police, the incident involved a bus and an elderly pedestrian.

Pudsey bus station was reportedly cordoned off following the incident, but has since reopened to the public.

Was anyone injured?

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital to receive treatment.