Pudsey: Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in crash with bus in Leeds town centre - everything we know so far
Police and ambulance received reports of the crash in the heart of Pudsey on Saturday afternoon.
Here is everything we know so far about the incident:
What happened?
Officers were called to the incident on Church Lane in central Pudsey by the ambulance service shortly before 2.45pm on Saturday (February 22).
According to West Yorkshire Police, the incident involved a bus and an elderly pedestrian.
Pudsey bus station was reportedly cordoned off following the incident, but has since reopened to the public.
Was anyone injured?
The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital to receive treatment.
