Pudsey: Bus crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries in Leeds
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a crash with a bus in a west Leeds suburb.
Police say they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 2.45pm on Saturday (February 22) to a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrian.
The crash occurred on on Church Lane in the heart of Pudsey town centre.
The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
