Pudsey: Bus crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries in Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a crash with a bus in a west Leeds suburb.

Police say they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 2.45pm on Saturday (February 22) to a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrian.

The crash occurred on on Church Lane in the heart of Pudsey town centre.

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

