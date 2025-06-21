Church Street, Hunslet: Police search for rider after pedestrian hit by e-bike at Leeds bus stop

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jun 2025, 10:02 BST
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by an electric bicycle at a bus stop in Leeds.

At just after 4.20pm on Saturday, June 14, a cyclist riding an electric cycle collided with a man in his sixties at a bus stop on Church Street in Hunslet.

West Yorkshire Police officers investigating the incident believe that the rider stopped briefly to check on the pedestrian's condition before leaving the scene. The man was later taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had sustained serious injuries.

Police are asking the rider of the e-bike to step forward.placeholder image
Police are asking the rider of the e-bike to step forward. | Google/National World

The incident was reported to the police later that same day. PC Bastow from the Roads Policing Unit is appealing to the cyclist to come forward and is requesting anyone who witnessed the collision to contact him.

Additionally, anyone with footage of the incident is encouraged to call 101 and quote reference 13250337184.

