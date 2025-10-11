Driver dies following M606 crash near Chain Bar roundabout

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 09:14 BST
A woman who fell seriously ill following a crash in Bradford has passed away in hospital.

Fathma Bibi was driving a grey VW Golf which was in collision with a beige VW Polo at junction one of the M606, near the exit to Chain Bar roundabout at around 8.30am on Thursday, September 25.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital following the collision and sadly died on Wednesday, October 1.

The incident is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

Information can be given via 101, or by using the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 290 of 25 September.

