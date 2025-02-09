Police are currently at the scene of a serious injury crash in Bradford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report was received at 6.32pm today (Sunday, February 9 ) of a crash involving a silver Toyota Yaris and two child pedestrians on Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street.

Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street. | Google

Both of the pedestrians have been taken to hospital by ambulance, one with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man, understood to be the driver of the Yaris, was arrested at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of 9 February.