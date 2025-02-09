Ransdale Road, Bradford: Child pedestrian left fighting for life after crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 21:09 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a serious injury crash in Bradford.

A report was received at 6.32pm today (Sunday, February 9 ) of a crash involving a silver Toyota Yaris and two child pedestrians on Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street.

Most Popular

Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street.placeholder image
Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street. | Google

Both of the pedestrians have been taken to hospital by ambulance, one with life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man, understood to be the driver of the Yaris, was arrested at the scene.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of 9 February.

Related topics:Bradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice