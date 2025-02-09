Ransdale Road, Bradford: Child pedestrian left fighting for life after crash
A report was received at 6.32pm today (Sunday, February 9 ) of a crash involving a silver Toyota Yaris and two child pedestrians on Ransdale Road near the junction with Ramsey Street.
Both of the pedestrians have been taken to hospital by ambulance, one with life-threatening injuries.
A man, understood to be the driver of the Yaris, was arrested at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of 9 February.