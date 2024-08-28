Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in north Leeds.

Engines from Moortown and Leeds Stations were called to a house fire at 11.38pm last night (Tuesday, August 27) with a report of someone still inside the property.

Located on Carr Manor Drive, Moortown, the fire involved a bedroom which had also affected 25 per cent of the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was located on Carr Manor Drive, Moortown. | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two hose reels and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.

“As soon as the property had been searched firefighters confirmed that no persons were involved.”

Smoke detectors at the property were fitted and actuated.