Carr Manor Drive Moortown: Firefighters race to Leeds home over fears of person trapped inside
Engines from Moortown and Leeds Stations were called to a house fire at 11.38pm last night (Tuesday, August 27) with a report of someone still inside the property.
Located on Carr Manor Drive, Moortown, the fire involved a bedroom which had also affected 25 per cent of the first floor.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Two hose reels and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.
“As soon as the property had been searched firefighters confirmed that no persons were involved.”
Smoke detectors at the property were fitted and actuated.
