Carlton View, Woodhouse: Woman arrested after man found stabbed in car park in Leeds - investigation launched

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:14 GMT
A woman has been arrested after a suspected stabbing in Leeds.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 6am on Wednesday (January 7) after a man contacted them to report that he had been stabbed in a car park on Carlton View in the Woodhouse area.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and found a 30-year-old man with injuries to his hand and head.

A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds' Woodhouse area.A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds' Woodhouse area.
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds' Woodhouse area. | Google/National World

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police also discovered a 39-year-old man nearby. Although he did not appear to have any visible injuries, he was taken to the hospital to be checked.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection to the incident and remains in custody.

A crime scene has been established on Carlton View and at the junction of Carlton Hill and Carlton Gate, and detectives from Leeds CID are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference 13250009571, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

