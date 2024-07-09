Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bomb squad has been called out to an address in Leeds.

At 3.03pm yesterday (Monday, July 8), police received a report of possible hand grenades found by a member of the public digging in the garden at an address in Miles Hill Road, near Chapel Allerton.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene to assess the items and liaised with Army specialists.

The police cordon on Miles Hill Road, near Chapel Allerton has since been removed. | Google

“Army bomb disposal removed the items to a nearby playing field and carried out a controlled explosion to dispose of them.”