Miles Hill Road: Bomb squad called to north Leeds street after 'possible hand grenades' found
At 3.03pm yesterday (Monday, July 8), police received a report of possible hand grenades found by a member of the public digging in the garden at an address in Miles Hill Road, near Chapel Allerton.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene to assess the items and liaised with Army specialists.
“Army bomb disposal removed the items to a nearby playing field and carried out a controlled explosion to dispose of them.”
The police cordon has since been removed.
