Body identified after search for missing Leeds swimmer off Yorkshire coast

A body found after a swimmer went missing at sea off the Yorkshire coast last month has been formally identified as father-of-two Matt McDavid from Leeds.

The 42-year-old dropped out of sight from the shore while swimming off the coast at Thornwick Bay in Flamborough on Wednesday, July 30.

Thornwick Bay. | Marisa Cashill

A body was found on Tunstall beach at Holderness in East Yorkshire at around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 21.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “The man has now been formally identified and is believed to be linked to reports of a concern for safety at Thornwick Bay in Flamborough on Wednesday 30 July 2025. The circumstances around his death are not thought to be suspicious, his family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers.”