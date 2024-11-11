Body found in search for missing Leeds man Michael Johnston near to the River Aire

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
Police have discovered a body that is believed to be a missing Leeds man.

A search for missing Leeds man Michael Johnston, aged 32, has been ongoing since he was last seen on October 17.

West Yorkshire Police say that at about 2.50pm yesterday (Sunday), officers involved in ongoing searches made the discovery in a wooded area of a footpath next to the River Aire and near to Skelton Grange Road in Stourton.

A body has been found in the search for Michael Johnston
A body has been found in the search for Michael Johnston | West Yorkshire Police

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Mr Johnston.

His family has been informed.

