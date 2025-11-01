A 70-year-old man who died after a helicopter crashed into a field near Doncaster has been named as Peter Smith, South Yorkshire Police said. | South Yorkshire Police

A “beloved husband, father and grandfather” who died after a helicopter crashed into a field near Doncaster has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Smith, 70, died after a helicopter crashed in a field by Ings Road in Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday.

The pilot of the aircraft, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 10-year-old boy and 58-year-old woman, suffered only minor injuries following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helicopter is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from Retford Gamston Airport in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson for the airport said the helicopter was based at the airport and operated by an onsite tenant.

A 70-year-old man who died after a helicopter crashed into a field near Doncaster has been named as Peter Smith, South Yorkshire Police said. | South Yorkshire Police

Mr Smith’s family have shared the following tribute through police: “On Thursday October 30, we as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster.

“Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and we are all devastated by this sudden loss. Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things. He had a real passion for aviation and this was something he shared with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing. He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially. Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.

“We understand that a parallel investigation is currently under way between the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and South Yorkshire Police which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public to not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. Officers are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash.

People can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of October 30.