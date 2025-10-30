The helicopter which crashed in a field near Bentley this morning. (Photo: SWNS).

A man has been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed into Yorkshire field.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to Ings Road, Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police have said a 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A parallel investigation has been launched between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

Ings Road remains closed while emergency services carry out their work.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

“We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with the AAIB.

“As part of our investigation, we’d ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash.”

The helicopter was just minutes into its flight, it has emerged.

A helicopter has come down in a field near Ings Road in Bentley, with a huge emergency service presence at the scene. | Iconic

A huge emergency operation is under way today after the helicopter – believed to be a private aircraft – crashed into a field just yards from factories on an industrial estate.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of the crash near to food waste recycling firm Refood in Ings Road.

The aircraft is understood to have took off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am and is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10.14am and a huge cordon is now in place around the scene of the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of wreckage being scattered across the field.

