An appeal has been issued for help tracing the family of a man from Morley who has died.

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield have appealed for help in tracing any known relatives of Brian Petty, aged 81, from Tuberville, Scatcherd Park Avenue, Morley, LS27 9JU, who died on Sunday, August 11.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

Coroner's officers in Wakefield have issued the appealCoroner's officers in Wakefield have issued the appeal
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

