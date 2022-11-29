The A643 Elland Road in Churwell was closed yesterday (November 28) after a crash that occurred at 4:09pm. Occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital following the crash but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, one of which is a marked police car, on Elland Road, Churwell Hill, Leeds, at 4:09pm today. The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with what injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening injuries.”