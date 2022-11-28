Live
A643 Elland Road: Live updates as police incident closes major Leeds road in Churwell
A police incident has resulted in the closure of a major road in Leeds.
The incident has closed the A643 Elland Road in Churwell, by the railway bridge between Old Road and School Street.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for details.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Live updates as police incident closes major Leeds road
Key Events
- A643 Elland Road has been closed due to a police incident
- Buses are being diverted
Buses are being diverted away from the scene
Affected buses include the 51 and 52.
Road closed due to police incident
Page 1 of 1