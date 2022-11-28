News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Live

A643 Elland Road: Live updates as police incident closes major Leeds road in Churwell

A police incident has resulted in the closure of a major road in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 4:58pm

The incident has closed the A643 Elland Road in Churwell, by the railway bridge between Old Road and School Street.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for details.

Hide Ad

Follow our live blog below for updates.

A643 Elland Road

Live updates as police incident closes major Leeds road

Key Events

  • A643 Elland Road has been closed due to a police incident
  • Buses are being diverted
Show new updates
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 16:59

Buses are being diverted away from the scene

Affected buses include the 51 and 52.

Monday, 28 November, 2022, 16:57

Road closed due to police incident

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsWest Yorkshire Police