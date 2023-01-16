John Brown, who was 54 and from Elland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way sometime between 10.15pm on Wednesday, January 11, and 1.30am on Thursday, January 12.

His body was found under his stationary Renault recovery truck. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Brown by his truck between the times above, or anyone with dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.

